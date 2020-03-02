Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A clipper system today will bring scattered rain and snow showers, though anything that accumulates will be melting with temperatures going into the low-40s.

It will also get windy out as well.

Tonight, any rain or snow showers will be moving out through the evening.

If there's any minor accumulation, it would mainly be on the grass.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.

Temperatures will remain above average the rest of the week with the return of more 40s/50s and sunny skies this weekend.

This is also the weekend that we "spring ahead" - turn the clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

We lose an hour of sleep but sunset Sunday evening will be near 7pm.

Snow will continue to slowly melt over the next 7-10 days.

Most snow will be gone by early next week with the chance of rain Monday, or a little snow north.