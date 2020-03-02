Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A clipper system today will bring scattered rain and snow showers, though anything that accumulates will be melting with temperatures going into the low-40s.

It will also get windy out as well.

Tonight, any rain or snow showers will be moving out through the evening.

If there's any minor accumulation, it would mainly be on the grass.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.

Temperatures will remain above average the rest of the week with the return of more 40s/50s and sunny skies this weekend.

This is also the weekend that we "spring ahead" - turn the clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

We lose an hour of sleep but sunset Sunday evening will be near 7pm.

Snow will continue to slowly melt over the next 7-10 days.

Most snow will be gone by early next week with the chance of rain Monday, or a little snow north.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

It will be a little cooler today, compared to yesterday, with highs back in the upper-30s and a few clouds. A steady breeze out of the west will help it feel even cooler that the actual temperature. ..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.