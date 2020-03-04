Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Facebook Confirms Positive Coronavirus Test In Seattle Office

Facebook Confirms Positive Coronavirus Test In Seattle Office

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Facebook Confirms Positive Coronavirus Test In Seattle Office

Facebook Confirms Positive Coronavirus Test In Seattle Office

Facebook has confirmed that a contractor at its Seattle, Washington, office tested positive for coronavirus.

In response, the Seattle office is closed until Monday, March 9.

According to Business Insider, employees are being encouraged to work from home until March 31.

The news comes a day after Amazon confirmed that one of its employees in Seattle tested positive for coronavirus.

The US has reported more than 150 COVID-19 cases.

Washington state has reported 39 confirmed cases and 10 deaths from the fast-spreading virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook confirms that a contractor at its Seattle office tested positive for coronavirus

Facebook confirms that a contractor at its Seattle office tested positive for coronavirus· Facebook on Wednesday confirmed that a contractor at its Seattle, Washington, office tested...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday. 1. *Facebook has confirmed...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

stevekrohn

Steven Krohn | Krohn Media Facebook (FB) Stock Gained 3.16%, Facebook Confirms Contractor Tested Coronavirus Positive https://t.co/OXT4NZNXtR https://t.co/4qbCo5GoQ9 9 minutes ago

webnowcompany

webnow Coinspeaker Facebook (FB) Stock Gained 3.16%, Facebook Confirms Contractor Tested Coronavirus PositiveFacebook has… https://t.co/0NAXXBtDdH 28 minutes ago

___CryptoNews

฿ittrail #Amazon #amazonstock #amazonstockprice #anthonyharrison Facebook (FB) Stock Gained 3.16%, Facebook Confirms Contrac… https://t.co/xICBRbdQZY 32 minutes ago

emilyspaven

Emily Spaven Facebook confirms that a contractor at its Seattle office tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/TGjulxW86t via @businessinsider 2 hours ago

Kathy84951984

Kathy RT @News24: Facebook confirms that a contractor at its Seattle office tested positive for coronavirus | @BISouthAfrica https://t.co/iA3BC… 2 hours ago

SocialMedia411

Social Media Insider Facebook confirms that a contractor at its Seattle office tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/skeqPcEEjc 2 hours ago

News24

News24 Facebook confirms that a contractor at its Seattle office tested positive for coronavirus | @BISouthAfrica… https://t.co/rxikGvBXTp 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees [Video]Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees

An Amazon worker in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the growing number of cases in the United States.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Amazon Employee in Seattle Test Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Amazon Employee in Seattle Test Positive for Coronavirus

An Amazon employee who works in its Seattle, Washington office has tested positive for the coronavirus. The company did notify all employees who were in close contact with that person.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.