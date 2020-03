New Jersey Officials Announce 2nd Presumptive Positive Case Of Coronavirus MAYOR KENNEY PROPOSES A PLANTO SEND THOUSANDS OF STUDENTSTO SCHOOL WITHOUT PAYING ADIME.BUT BREAKING RIGHT NOW AT4:00 O'CLOCK NEW JERSEY BECAMEFIRST STATE IN OUR AREA TOHAVE A PRESUMPTIVE CASECORONAVIRUS AND NOW IS THERENEWS OF ANOTHER.NEW JERSEY REPORTER CLEVEBRYAN WAS AT A NEWS CONFERENCETHAT JUST WRAPPED UP, IN THELAST FEW MINUTES.HE HAS VERY LATEST FOR US,CLEVE.REPORTER: THIS TELLS YOUHOW RAPIDLY CORONAVIRUS 19SITUATION IS EVOLVING.WE LEARN THEY WOULD HAVE THISAT 2:30 TO TALK ABOUT THEFIRST CASE AND BY THE TIMETHEY STARTED NEWS CONFERENCETHEY WERE ANNOUNCING THESECOND CASE.THESE ARE WHAT THEY CALLPRESUMPTIVE CASES RIGHT NOWCOVID 19 BECAUSE NEW JERSEYHEALTH ARE AWAITINGCONFIRMATION FROM THE POSITIVETEST RESULTS AT CDC IN ATLANTAFIRST CASE WAS ANNOUNCED LASTNIGHT MAN IN HIS 30'S FROMBERGEN COUNT HOY WORKS IN NEWYORK AND BEING CARED FOR ATHACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICALCENTER AND DOING WELL ACCORDTO GO HOSPITAL OFFICIALS.SECOND CASE IS ALSO IN BERGENCOUNTY AND PATIENT IS BEINGCARED FOR AT THE ENGELWOODHOSPITAL.WE HAVE NO DETAILS ABOUT THATSECOND INDIVIDUAL BECAUSE THISCASE IS SO NEW.BUT ONE THING WE DID LEARNTODAY IS ABOUT THE PROCESS BYWHICH SUSPECTED CASES AREADDRESSED.THIS IS THE DESCRIPTION OFWHAT HAPPENED WITH THE FIRSTMAN.THE INDIVIDUAL DEVELOPEDSYMPTOMS MARCH 1ST AND THENSOUGHT MEDICAL CARE LATE ONMARCH 2ND.FIRST AT AN URGENT CAREFACILITY IN BERGEN COUNTY ANDTHEN WAS SENT TO THE HOSPITALED, EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT ANDWAS SUBSEQUENTLY ADMITTED.THE HOSPITAL APPROPRIATELYPLACED THE PATIENT IN ANAIRBORNE ISOLATION ROOM, ANDSINCE HIS ARRIVAL IN THEFACILITY HAS BEEN SINCECONTINUING APPROPRIATEINFECTION CONTROL PRECAUTIONS.REPORTER: THESE TWO CASESOF CORONAVIRUS IN NEW JERSEYCERTAINLY CHANGED THE OUTLOOKAT HOW THINGS ARE GOING IN THESTATE BUT STILL, OFFICIALSWARN US IN THE TO OVERREACT,AS THEY SAY OVERALL THREAT ISSTILL LOW IN NEW JERSEY, ANDTHEY WANT PEOPLE TO BE MINEFULL OF JUST THEIR EVERY DAYPRACTICES WHEN IT COMES TOGERMS, AND SNEEZING, COUGHING,THINGS OF THAT NATURE.COMING UP ON "EYEWITNESS NEWS"AT 5:00 AND 6:00 WE WILL TELLBUT WHERE THINGS ARE HEADINGAS FAR AS TESTING AND WHAT WENECESSITY ABOUT THE TWO CASES.