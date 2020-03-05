Global  

World Health Organization Warns Governments 'This Is Not A Drill'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned governments the novel coronavirus is "not a drill".

He emphasized it will require significant action if public health authorities are to contain the deadly outbreak.

The call to action comes as the global number of people infected by the virus nears 100,000.

The WHO chief said they are concerned that some countries' commitment does not match the threat.

The virus has spread to more than 80 countries and territories since it was first identified.

According to CNN, a total of 97,852 infections have been confirmed worldwide, and more than3,300 people have died.
