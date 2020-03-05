Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to Headline Joint Tour
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
to Headline Joint Tour The singers announced that
they will headline a North American
tour together this year.
Ricky Martin, via Instagram The tour begins on September 5 in Phoenix and will hit
Houston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas,
Washington and Boston before ending in Atlanta on Oct.
30.
Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra
will be joining them.
Tickets for the tour will be available
for purchase on March 12.
Martin is gearing up to release
an album in late 2020.
Iglesias welcomed his third child
with Anna Kournikova in February.