Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to Headline Joint Tour

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to Headline Joint Tour

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to Headline Joint Tour

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to Headline Joint Tour

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to Headline Joint Tour The singers announced that they will headline a North American tour together this year.

Ricky Martin, via Instagram The tour begins on September 5 in Phoenix and will hit Houston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Washington and Boston before ending in Atlanta on Oct.

30.

Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra will be joining them.

Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase on March 12.

Martin is gearing up to release an album in late 2020.

Iglesias welcomed his third child with Anna Kournikova in February.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Entertainment news: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin announce joint tour

The show will bring together Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin with more than a dozen hit singles...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicJust JaredBillboard.comWorldNews


Ricky and Enrique hit the road

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias are hitting the road together for a co-headlining tour, which...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending Now: Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias Announce Joint Tour [Video]Trending Now: Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias Announce Joint Tour

They will make about 20 stops across the U.S. and Canada starting in September.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour [Video]Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour The Latin superstars are joining forces for a 21-date run of North America, which kicks off on September 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, and concludes on..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.