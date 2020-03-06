JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Recuperating From Emergency Heart Surgery

JPMorgan says the emergency procedure was needed to fix a tear in the 63-year-old's heart artery.

The company adds that Dimon is recovering and expected to return to JPMorgan, where he has been CEO for over 10 years.

Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, JPMorgan's co-presidents and co-COO's, will run operations in his absence.

Mount Sinai Morningside hospital's Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo says that type of operation is typically a major procedure.

The condition is known as acute aortic dissection.

Gabriele Di Luozzo, via Reuters Dimon, who is worth over $1.5 billion, was also diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014.

He underwent chemotherapy and radiation, which ended that same year.