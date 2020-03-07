Global  

Robert Clack School > 'She really is beautiful innit': Schoolboy wowed by Duchess of Sussex

'She really is beautiful innit': Schoolboy wowed by Duchess of Sussex

'She really is beautiful innit': Schoolboy wowed by Duchess of Sussex

'She really is beautiful innit': Schoolboy wowed by Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex visited Robert Clack School in Dagenham, east London on Friday to speak with pupils ahead of International Women's Day.

16-year-old Aker Okoye, who was invited on stage to speak about the importance of the day, said of Meghan: "She really is beautiful innit".

Report by Barnetth.

