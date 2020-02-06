Global  

Meghan Markle Shares Archie On Cusp Of Milestone

Meghan Markle did her final solo event as a working royal family member on Friday, visiting students at Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, Essex, East of London, ahead of International Women's Day.

In addition to giving a moving speech to the students where she implored them "to speak up for what is right," the Duchess of Sussex also shared a little more about how her and Prince Harry's 10-month-old son Archie is doing.
Meghan Markle Gives an Update on Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were out together as senior royals for the first time on their farewell tour of the UK. BUzz60's Keri Lumm shares the update Markle gave on Archie.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Coming to L.A.?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Coming to Los Angeles? Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares what we know so far.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published

