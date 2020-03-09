Midmorning With Aundrea - March 9, 2020 (Part 2)

It it's a familiar ad.

The one with the cadbury bunny.

This time of year the chocolate maker encourages pet owners to submit applications for their pet to be the cadbury bunny.

Here's what that sounds like.

Cluck cluck, roar, meow.

Everybody wants to be the cadbury bunny because only he brings delicious cr?me eggs.

While others may keep trying, no bunny knows easter better than cadbury.

A 250-pound farm animal can be just as cute as a bunny.

One llama is putting that to the test --- she's a finalist to be this year's "cadbur easter bunny."

But as priscilla liguori reports --- this llama has some backup careers if things don't work out.

"a really funny sassy, quirky llama!"

And she's a top ten finalist in the cadbury bunny contest!

Nats she and her owner, kris benner, had to submit this video to enter.

Nats last year, conswala was a top 20 finalist.

This year, she's going for the gold.

Winner gets a spot in the classic cadbury bunny easter commercial..

And five thousand bucks.

But conswala's more than just a pretty face - she gives back to the community.

Kris benner, conswala's owner: "she's become registered therapy animal through pet partners which is an amazing organization.

And she's proven that úshe can stay calm under pressure and visit with people... so she visits a senior center locally once a month."

Conswala goes to birthday parties, visits schools, and even consoles grievers at funerals.

Kris benner, conswala's owner: "she is reall hoping that everybody's going to get out and vote for her.

You can vote once a day through march 18th."

No matter what happens, the 15 year-old, 250 pound farm animal has already made it big.

She's got her own line of merchandise..

With mugs, pillows, and luggage tags... all featuring her signature outfit.

Kris benner, conswala's owner: "the beautifu easter bonnet was designed by sarah's floral design.

As you can see, it has some beautiful cadbury eggs."

You can cast your vote on the cadbury website.

Go to bunnytryouts dot cadburyusa dot com the winner will star in the reboot of the classic cadbury contest.

And the owner will receive $5,000.

You have until march 18th at midnight to vote.

:there are many high end cellphones on the market, each boasting exceptional cameras.

Cnet's kara tsuboi compares the camera abilities of some of the most popular phones and examines their photography features.

There are so many excellent smartphone options.

For photobugs, one way to help you make your decision is by going with the one with the strongest camera.

Let's compare.

Google's pixel 4 and pixel 4xl boast two telephoto lenses, the first ever for a google phone.

The portrait mode, zoom and low light settings also received an upgrade.

But unfortunately, you don't get unlimited photo storage of the highest quality pics with the pixel phones.

You have to upload them to google photos in the cloud if you want to save them at the best resolution.

The google pixel 4 starts at eight hundred dollars.

If you want to stay with an android operating system, the nine hundred and fifty dollar samsung galaxy note 10 plus is a top phone with top of the line camera abilities with excellent night mode.

Because this is a larger phone that comes with a stylus, you have full editing tools to truly enhance your pictures down to the pixel.

Finally, the new apple iphones 11 pro and pro max feature one camera on the front and three cameras on the back: for wide, ultrawide and telephoto pictures.

Apple's night mode for low light photography is considered superb.

The iphone 11 pro starts at arts at a thousand bucks.

For the latest smartphone news and reviews, visit cnet.com.

In san francisco, i'm kara tsuboi with cnet this week we celebrate women with a look women who make wine.

Here's scott martin with uncorked.

Hey everyone, we're here with bobbie and march is a very big month for women.

We're celebrating international women's month.

So there's no better way to celebrate women than with a glass of champagne or a glass of wine.

Am i right or am i wrong?

Bobbie--, absolutely.

Scott- so this one what i love about this champagne here, you were telling me that this woman who made this wine or i'm sorry, i keep saying wine, i mean, who made the champagne she created the riddling.

Bobbie- she improved a lot of techniques that were being used to produce champagne, which she took over the winery after her husband passed away, which was unheard of during this time.

So this is madame clicquot, as they call her the widow.

She's amazing.

She was one of the first business women especially of her time and one of the richest women.

She built an empire.

Scott ---women are strong.

Oh yeah, women are strong.

All right, and then this next one here from your favorite place, oregon.

Bobbie- yes, i love oregon.

And this is a maysara out of mcminnville.

And this family actually came to the united states from iran.

And they came on motorcycles while flora who is the mother was eight months pregnant.

The daughter to tamina is now the winemaker.

Scott- oh my gosh could we talk about how bad it is to get over here on a motorcycle also eight months pregnant?

I just seen this eight month pregnant woman on a motorcycle if that doesn't say how bad how strong women are, i don't know what else does bobbie- amazing, incredible story.

Scott - all right.

And sarah hedges one our favorite wine producers.

So they make these wines biodynamically.

She became the winemaker after her parents.

And she is in my my mind, hands down the best wine maker in all of washington and one of the best in the entire country.

That is awesome.

And here at restaurant tyler, you guys actually celebrate women all month long.

So the wine industry is actually very male dominated.

So during the month of march, we only show and sell wines crafted by women.

Scottt- i think that is awesome.

So just know that women are strong, they're beautiful.

They're powerful and they make really good wine.

Until next time, cheers things