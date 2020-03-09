Global  

Coronavirus Update: Markets Still Experiencing Jitters On Oil Prices, Outbreak Worries

Coronavirus Update: Markets Still Experiencing Jitters On Oil Prices, Outbreak Worries

Coronavirus Update: Markets Still Experiencing Jitters On Oil Prices, Outbreak Worries

The closing bell brought a sigh of relief on Wall Street with the markets enduring one of the wildest days in recent memory.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Plunge as Coronavirus and Oil Shake Investors

Wall Street looked poised for a sharp drop on Monday morning after the outbreak worsened in Europe...
NYTimes.com - Published

Coronavirus Hurts Middle East Economies Beyond Oil

The Middle East oil exporters are grappling with depressed demand in their key market, China, due to...
OilPrice.com - Published


Shorty56167141

Shorty RT @Unsilent17: Live updates of the virus - markets worldwide have crashed but it's all Trump's fault 🤦‍♀️ I still don't believe the Canad… 4 hours ago

Unsilent17

LadyQitmo 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 Live updates of the virus - markets worldwide have crashed but it's all Trump's fault 🤦‍♀️ I still don't believe t… https://t.co/thQnYMuhqT 6 hours ago

LusciousJewlery

Luscious RT @CurtisIngraham1: Coronavirus live updates: stock markets plunge on global recession fears https://t.co/tWMhxyOUFk Hey, CONald, does it… 16 hours ago


Coronavirus, Crash In Oil Prices Taking Toll On Financial Markets [Video]Coronavirus, Crash In Oil Prices Taking Toll On Financial Markets

CBS4's Bradley Blackburn is on Wall Street with the latest.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:33Published

Oil-Producer Stocks Are Going Haywire – and These Are Hit Hardest — ICYMI [Video]Oil-Producer Stocks Are Going Haywire – and These Are Hit Hardest — ICYMI

Oil prices plunged as OPEC decided not to cut production. The smaller producers are the most debt-laden and most vulnerable to the price decline.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:07Published

