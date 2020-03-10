Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute

Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute

Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute

The stock market just had it's single worst day since 2008 and the Coronavirus and an oil trade dispute may be to blame.

Almost as soon as the opening New York Stock Exchange bell rang, trading got off on a sour note.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus fears, oil crash roil stock market: Here's how 13 local firms fared

Coronavirus fears were among the leading drivers for one of the worst trading days in over a decade,...
bizjournals - Published

Stock Market Suffers Worst Drop Since 2011 Amid Coronavirus Fears, Oil Dispute

Here's what we know
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChrisDavisMMJ

Chris Davis Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 - BUT - don’t pull your money. “We’ll bounce back,” says NewsChannel… https://t.co/vjm8XrFWLM 58 minutes ago

cecki

⚔️TrumpWarrior Dee (TextTrump #88022) RT @NC5: Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute https://t.co/EbKDOkuYoS 1 hour ago

NC5

NewsChannel 5 Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute https://t.co/EbKDOkuYoS 1 hour ago

LinkdInMoreBiz

LinkedInMoreBiz Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute - https://t.co/1H8sZnqQtl… https://t.co/0SWtuQCh4n 3 hours ago

kevinphax11

Kevin Haxton RT @dan_morrison1: News summary in the last 48 hours: -haven’t met a single person who’s sees Corona (Wuhan) Virus as epidemic, but media… 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus, oil prices spark stock market selloff [Video]Coronavirus, oil prices spark stock market selloff

Coronavirus, oil prices spark stock market selloff

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:30Published

Coronavirus Update: Markets Still Experiencing Jitters On Oil Prices, Outbreak Worries [Video]Coronavirus Update: Markets Still Experiencing Jitters On Oil Prices, Outbreak Worries

The closing bell brought a sigh of relief on Wall Street with the markets enduring one of the wildest days in recent memory. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.