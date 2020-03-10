Global  

Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights

Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes, 03/09/2020
NatStatNHL

NatStat NHL 📰 Arizona Coyotes squander 2-goal lead in loss to Winnipeg Jets (The Arizona Republic) @ArizonaCoyotes @NHLJets https://t.co/1MfcJ4jAAb 40 minutes ago

HeatherWellsCBC

Heather Wells Comeback kids! @NHLJets complete comeback against @ArizonaCoyotes courtesy Elhers' 3-point game. https://t.co/W9SenyCmua 1 hour ago

NHLonSP

NHL on Scoreboard Page Jets complete comeback against Coyotes courtesy Elhers' 3-point night https://t.co/MjWuBf7gwT https://t.co/J4z1Diex28 1 hour ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty Jets rally past Coyotes, take Western wild-card lead https://t.co/ERno8hnQjn via @NHLdotcom 2 hours ago

SwissHockeyNews

swisshockeynews.ch ✅ FINAL SCORE | NHL, Regular Season: ▪ #ARI @ #WPG 2-4 📋 WPG: Luca Sbisa is on IR. ----- https://t.co/cJQspgLuoZ 2 hours ago

kittycatrj

kitty cat Jets rally past Coyotes, take Western wild-card lead https://t.co/I4BiPnSAkQ via @nhl 2 hours ago

Rheana_Kingston

~Rheana Alysha~ RT @hockeyfights: Lawson Crouse vs Adam Lowry from the Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets game on Mar 9, 2020 https://t.co/E5pyksl1Ox 2 hours ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Jets complete comeback against Coyotes courtesy Elhers' 3-point night https://t.co/TA6Pucevte https://t.co/ObCgCmrFHD 3 hours ago


