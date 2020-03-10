Global  

UK tourist documents what it's like in Rome during nationwide coronavirus lockdown

UK tourist documents what it's like in Rome during nationwide coronavirus lockdown

UK tourist documents what it's like in Rome during nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Few tourists ventured to the world-famous Colosseum during Italy's nationwide lockdown after coronavirus spread exponentially.
UK tourist documents what it's like in Rome during nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Few tourists ventured to the world-famous Colosseum during Italy's nationwide lockdown after coronavirus spread exponentially.

Filmed on Tuesday (March 10) footage shows how the surrounding areas and cafes are still populated with people, despite government advice.

Natasha Pearson from Newark-on-Trent surprised her husband with a trip to Rome for his 40th birthday and now face the fact that they might be stranded in the country as British Airways cancelled their flights.

They are waiting to hear back tomorrow (March 11) regarding another flight to repatriate the couple.




