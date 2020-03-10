Global  

Campaign 2020: 6 More States Head To Polls

Voters in six more states are weighing in today in the next round of presidential primaries and caucuses.
No1CookieLady

BoomerForBernie2020 @chuck337100 @BernieSanders Trump became POTUS because $Hillary gave people NOTHING to vote for and because she did… https://t.co/P8laIZC1oQ 4 days ago

anniefleurie

Annie NB @stljv @GardenMel @Teesa_Michele Head-head polls consistently shown #BernieBeatsTrump, and in swing states where it… https://t.co/zGSyDQ4BnB 5 days ago

Airstrip_0ne

Airstrip One🍞🌹 @phtevenaz @philly_bernie @CharlotteAlter In Republican states. Bernie turns out Democrat voters in states dems hav… https://t.co/5aVq8ECoZP 6 days ago

andohehir

Andrew O'Hehir @MarkHarrisNYC I saw that. Those states don't vote in the aggregate, and throwing in CO & NV is cheating. More impo… https://t.co/FH6SgpaGp4 6 days ago

david45914552

david RT @OHforMike: Tomorrow is the 100th day of our campaign as voters in 14 other states head to polls for Super Tuesday. Tonight, be sure to… 1 week ago

Ishdeleon1

Ishdeleon @ewarren Why are you helping corporate Democrats beat a progressive that is leading & beats trump in more states t… https://t.co/svq4tKk4ky 1 week ago

OHforMike

Ohio for Mike - Text MIKE to 80510 Tomorrow is the 100th day of our campaign as voters in 14 other states head to polls for Super Tuesday. Tonight, be… https://t.co/HbJa6nS5GW 1 week ago


Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries [Video]Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

Uh, Why Is Tulsi Gabbard Still Running For President? [Video]Uh, Why Is Tulsi Gabbard Still Running For President?

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has been a longshot candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination since she launched her campaign. According to Business Insider, a slew of top-tier candidates have dropped out in the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

