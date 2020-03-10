Global  

Sanders taking coronavirus 'very seriously' on campaign trail

2020 Democratic candidate Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in Michigan, which is the largest prize of the six states voting, said that he's taking coronavirus 'very seriously' and that he isn't shaking hands 'as much as' he used to.
"We take the coronavirus seriously as you know... What we are doing, wherever we go, whenever we do rallies, we consult with public health officials because the last thing in the world is that we would ever want to do is put anyone in danger, " Sanders said.

With 125 delegates, Michigan is the biggest prize of the six states voting on Tuesday, when a total of 352 delegates to July's Democratic nominating convention will be up for grabs.

Missouri, Mississippi, Washington, North Dakota and Idaho also hold nominating contests.



