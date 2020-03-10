Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns
Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns The Democratic presidential candidate told a Michigan factory worker "‘you’re full of s---" on Tuesday.
Biden was visiting with the International
Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at the site
of a new Fiat Chrysler assembly plant.
CBS News reporter
Bo Erickson and the National Rifle Association shared video of the argument on Twitter.
The factory worker said Biden was “actively
trying to end our Second Amendment right.” Joe Biden, via
Twitter video Joe Biden, via
Twitter video Biden is on a campaign to win Tuesday's Michigan primary, where 125 pledged delegates are at stake.