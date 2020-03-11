LAUSD Unanimously Approves State Of Emergency, Granting Superintendent Power To Close Schools If Necessary
While the board did not vote on whether or not to close the entire school system, the approved order grants the superintendent the power to do so if it becomes necessary — a decision that would pose unique challenges for one of the nation's largest school districts.