Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders

Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders

Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders

The coronavirus is also affecting the campaign trail.

Both Democratic presidential candidates Biden and Sanders called off campaign events in Ohio on this "Mini-Super Tuesday." CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden Defeats Sanders In Michigan, Missouri And Mississippi Democratic Presidential Contests

By Ken Bredemeier and Chris Hannas Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden swept to victories...
Eurasia Review - Published

Biden banks on Michigan to bolster lead, Sanders harbors hopes for upset

Joe Biden hopes to take a big step toward the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday when six...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TKNNPolJungle

Political Jungle RT @danielmarans: The Biden campaign made a conscious effort to win over people who supported Bernie in 2016. The most visible element: Lt.… 1 minute ago

thesecretpresi1

Secret Hugo Stiglitz President RT @WideAsleepNima: Love when MSNBC pundits Maddow, Wallace and Williams gush over Biden winning big without having any sort of actual nati… 33 minutes ago

John_Scotus

John Scotus RT @hughhewitt: When Bernie crushes CA Tuesday night and the networks make the projection, Biden campaign over. Probably all of them. A 2-1… 37 minutes ago

danielmarans

Daniel Marans The Biden campaign made a conscious effort to win over people who supported Bernie in 2016. The most visible elemen… https://t.co/HfvuftcPcc 2 hours ago

Joni_Looking

Joni Skibo/LaCroix RT @thecentersquare: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie cancelled events in Ohio Tuesday night over fears surroun… 2 hours ago

Mercantoria

Mercantoria Tonight's a bad night. It's not over, but Bernie's path to the nomination is slim barring an utter self district fr… https://t.co/EvND9C7ZNW 2 hours ago

EvaSiu21

Evita Siu RT @USATODAY: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders cancel campaign events in Ohio on the night of six primaries over coronavirus concerns https://t.co… 3 hours ago

Redcherry311

Redcherry3 Biden having another great night But, if he can’t win over Bernie to campaign for him and his supporters along w Ob… https://t.co/Lz98pQ3mZ6 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden wins Missouri democratic primary [Video]Biden wins Missouri democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden secured the win in Missouri&apos;s democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:19Published

Joe Biden Wins Big Again, This Time Taking Prized Michigan [Video]Joe Biden Wins Big Again, This Time Taking Prized Michigan

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on Biden's building momentum that could seize him the nomination.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.