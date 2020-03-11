Global  

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP: RS nomination, Cabinet post likely| Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP: RS nomination, Cabinet post likely| Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP: RS nomination, Cabinet post likely| Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP after parting ways with Congress; Digvijaya Singh wishes Scindia well under tutelage of Modi-Shah; Scindia exit prompts resort politics, MLAs moved to safekeeping; MP speaker to follow the rule book; Congress claims MP govt will survive; Govt advises self-quarantine for passengers returning from Coronavirus affected countries and more news #JyotiradityaMscindia #KamalnathGovernment #MPGovtCrisis #Coronavirus
