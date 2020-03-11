|
St. Paul Schools Closed For 2nd Day As Teachers Strike Continues
Christiane Cordero reports that negotiations between the teachers union and the district are at a standstill (1:53).
WCCO This Morning – March 11, 2020
|ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some 36,000 public school students had another day off Wednesday in St. Paul...
|ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Teachers at St. Paul Public Schools will go on strike Tuesday, after...
