Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > St. Paul Schools Closed For 2nd Day As Teachers Strike Continues

St. Paul Schools Closed For 2nd Day As Teachers Strike Continues

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
St. Paul Schools Closed For 2nd Day As Teachers Strike Continues

St. Paul Schools Closed For 2nd Day As Teachers Strike Continues

Christiane Cordero reports that negotiations between the teachers union and the district are at a standstill (1:53).

WCCO This Morning – March 11, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

St. Paul teachers continue strike, no classes for a 2nd day

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some 36,000 public school students had another day off Wednesday in St. Paul...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •bizjournals


St. Paul schools shut as teachers strike amid contract talks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Teachers at St. Paul Public Schools will go on strike Tuesday, after...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Timesbizjournals



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

St. Paul Schools Closed For 2nd Day During Strike [Video]St. Paul Schools Closed For 2nd Day During Strike

Thousands of St. Paul parents are preparing for another day without school for their children, reports Jeff Wagner (3:04). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 10, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:04Published

E. Bay Schools Remain Open As Teachers Demand Supplies To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]E. Bay Schools Remain Open As Teachers Demand Supplies To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

As more and more events are canceled and companies shift to telecommuting, educators are wondering why schools aren't doing the same thing. Wilson Walker reports some teachers can't even get basic..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.