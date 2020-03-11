Global  

Most people will get coronavirus if left unchecked: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned as much as 70% of the population will be infected with coronavirus &quot;as long as this situation continues to exist around the world.&quot;
Most people will get the coronavirus, aim is to slow its spread - Merkel

Up to 70% of the population is likely to be infected with the coronavirus that is currently spreading...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersJerusalem Post


Merkel's comment on virus infecting most people can cause panic: Czech PM quoted

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comment that 60% of the population will be infected by the...
Reuters - Published


