Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Angela Merkel > Most people will get coronavirus, says Merkel

Most people will get coronavirus, says Merkel

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Most people will get coronavirus, says Merkel

Most people will get coronavirus, says Merkel

Up to 70% of the population is likely to be infected with the coronavirus that is currently spreading around the world, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, as Italy entered its second day of countrywide lockdown.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Most people will get coronavirus, says Merkel

Up to 70% of the German population is likely to become infected with coronavirus if the situation remains unchanged.

That's what Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday (March 11).

Her blunt assessment was criticized by some as being alarmist.

She also conceded that she isn't sure how the crisis may develop.

Germany has about 1,300 cases but only a handful of deaths as of Wednesday.

But it, and her expression of sympathy for the lockdown in nearby Italy -- underlines the concern some European countries have over the continent's outbreak.

Italy, the worst hit, has had over 600 deaths.

Its nationwide lockdown only allows people to move for reasons of work, for health needs or for emergencies.

Public transport is still in operation.

People are going to the office and forming long queues outside supermarkets -- told to keep a distance of a meter from each other.

Many business owners, like tobacconist Nicola Dattilo in Milan, are feeling the effects.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) TOBACCONIST WEARING FACE MASK, NICOLA DATTILO, SAYING: "Obviously, people are more and more scared of approaching the desk because of all the things being said on television." Further south, in Rome, the Vatican's St.

Peter's Square is closed -- the pope addressing his followers via video conference.

If you want to travel you need need to fill in a document explaining your reasons and carry it with you.

If you're found to have lied you could face a fine or even a jail term.

Across the rest of continent, Austria is denying entry to people arriving from Italy, Britain's junior health minister has tested positive for the virus, and Poland is closing all schools.



Recent related news from verified sources

Most people will get the coronavirus, aim is to slow its spread - Merkel

Up to 70% of the population is likely to be infected with the coronavirus that is currently spreading...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsReuters


Merkel's comment on virus infecting most people can cause panic: Czech PM quoted

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comment that 60% of the population will be infected by the...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Seattle to Ban Gatherings of More Than 250 People Due to Coronavirus [Video]Seattle to Ban Gatherings of More Than 250 People Due to Coronavirus

Seattle to Ban Gatherings of More Than 250 People Due to Coronavirus The ban, announced by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, includes sporting events and concerts in the Seattle metro area. It has not yet..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Most people will get coronavirus if left unchecked: Merkel [Video]Most people will get coronavirus if left unchecked: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned as much as 70% of the population will be infected with coronavirus &quot;as long as this situation continues to exist around the world.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.