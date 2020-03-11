Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Robot reminds people to wash hands during coronavirus outbreak

Robot reminds people to wash hands during coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Robot reminds people to wash hands during coronavirus outbreak

Robot reminds people to wash hands during coronavirus outbreak

This handy robot was designed to remind people to wash their hands during the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Robot reminds people to wash hands during coronavirus outbreak

This handy robot was designed to remind people to wash their hands during the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.

Filmed on March 10, the robot walks toward the camera while carrying a bottle of hand sanitiser and then shows a sign with the words "I washed my hands!" The filmer, based in France, explained: "[It's] just a funny video using a robot that's used in a robotics class.

"The idea here is to share a good practice against coronavirus - washing your hands - without the alerting tone that's usually heard these days."



Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson says the coronavirus won't stop him shaking hands

Boris Johnson has assured people he won't stop shaking people's hands during the coronavirus...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Amid Coronavirus outbreak, BJP leader says greet each other saying 'namaskar'

*Panaji:* In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a BJP leader from Goa has suggested that people...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK couple document travelling from Rome airport during nationwide coronavirus lockdown [Video]UK couple document travelling from Rome airport during nationwide coronavirus lockdown

A couple from the UK were lucky to get home today after they were trapped in Italy after a nationwide lockdown was issued due to the coronavirus outbreak. Captured this morning (March 11) at..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:01Published

Hand sanitiser stations spotted at Cheltenham Festival to prevent coronavirus spread [Video]Hand sanitiser stations spotted at Cheltenham Festival to prevent coronavirus spread

Several hand sanitiser stations have been placed around Cheltenham Racecourse in a bid to stop the coronavirus outbreak developing. Thousands of people from all over the world will visit Prestbury..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.