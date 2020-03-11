Global  

Kal Penn Chats About The New Disney Junior Show, "Mira, Royal Detective"

Kal Penn Chats About The New Disney Junior Show, 'Mira, Royal Detective'

Kal Penn Chats About The New Disney Junior Show, "Mira, Royal Detective"

Disney Junior’s "Mira, Royal Detective" is an animated mystery-adventure series for preschoolers inspired by the cultures and customs of India.

The series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the Queen.

Along with her friend Prince Neel, her creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku (Kal Penn) and Chikku, Mira will stop at nothing to solve a case.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
Karan Brar Premieres New Disney Junior Series 'Mira, Royal Detective'

Karan Brar steps out for the premiere of his new show Mira, Royal Detective held at The Walt Disney...
Kal Penn Is Still Proud Of "Sunnyside"

Kal Penn looks back on "Sunnyside," the NBC series he co-created and starred in (which was packed with a very diverse writing staff and cast), and hopes viewers will still stream it on Hulu.

Kal Penn Loves That Kids Can See Themselves Represented In Disney Junior's "Mira, Royal Detective"

Kal Penn shares how it feels to work on "Mira, Royal Detective," Disney's new animated children's television series with South Asian representation, and is happy his young nephew can see himself..

