Kal Penn Chats About The New Disney Junior Show, "Mira, Royal Detective"

Disney Junior’s "Mira, Royal Detective" is an animated mystery-adventure series for preschoolers inspired by the cultures and customs of India.

The series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the Queen.

Along with her friend Prince Neel, her creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku (Kal Penn) and Chikku, Mira will stop at nothing to solve a case.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview