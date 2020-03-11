Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pogba close to return; Martial doubt for Spurs

Pogba close to return; Martial doubt for Spurs

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Pogba close to return; Martial doubt for Spurs

Pogba close to return; Martial doubt for Spurs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is close to returning from injury, but Anthony Martial is out of Thursday's Europa League match against LASK and a doubt for Sunday's game at Tottenham.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DanSansom95

Dan Sansom Paul Pogba close to Manchester United return; Anthony Martial doubt for Tottenham game #MUFC #Pogba #Martial 🔴⚽️ https://t.co/r9ZDkIXqbi 5 minutes ago

FWPPremLeague

FWP Prem League NEWS: Pogba close to return; Martial doubt for Spurs (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/njBI9BtCkg 14 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Pogba close to return; Martial doubt for Spurs https://t.co/zuYgq5XQQN #manutd 15 minutes ago

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network Pogba close to return; Martial doubt for Spurs - https://t.co/yYYvnGBSvq 39 minutes ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Pogba close to return; Martial doubt for Spurs https://t.co/yyOZxTr4qA #manutd https://t.co/ccYJrwtlh5 45 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Pogba close to return; Martial doubt for Spurs https://t.co/uwqw2mnzbI 47 minutes ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Pogba close to return; Martial doubt for Spurs #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/ZhExYXUTqy 52 minutes ago

AguluNwoke

NwokeAgulu Paul Pogba close to Manchester United return; Anthony Martial doubt for Tottenham game | Football News… https://t.co/xCM10pNpvt 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.