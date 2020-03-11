Global  

WEB EXTRA: Bernie Sanders Says Campaign Is Losing The Debate Over Electability

WEB EXTRA: Bernie Sanders Says Campaign Is Losing The Debate Over Electability

WEB EXTRA: Bernie Sanders Says Campaign Is Losing The Debate Over Electability

Sen.

Bernie Sanders: "While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability." Sen.

Bernie Sanders said he will debate former Vice President Joe Biden one-on-one Sunday and he said the American people will have the opportunity to see which candidate is best positioned to beat President Donald Trump.
