Barred from the stadium over coronavirus, PSG fans rally outside during Champions match

SHOWS: PARIS, FRANCE (MARCH 11, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF FLAGS AND CHANTING AMID FLARES 2.

FIREWORKS 3.

PARIS ST GERMAIN SUPPORTERS AMID FLARE SMOKE 4.

VARIOUS OF FIREWORKS NEXT TO STADIUM 5.

STADIUM CORDONED OFF 6.

FAN CHANTING PARIS 7.

FLAG BEARING DRAWING OF CORONAVIRUS 8.

FANS HOLDING FLAGS 9.

FANS CLAPPING AND CHANTING 10.

EXTERIOR OF STADIUM 11.

POLICE OFFICER WALKING PAST STORY: By lighting up flares, setting off fireworks and beating on drums, fans of Paris St Germain made sure their support was seen and heard by players inside the stadium on Wednesday (March 11) despite the closed-door match due to the coronavirus.

Paris St Germain beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in an empty stadium due to coronavirus fears on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Over 3,000 fans gathered near the Parc des Princes before kickoff after being granted authorisation by the police - demonstrations being considered an exemption to the ban of gatherings of more than 1,000 as French authorities try to contain the coronavirus, which has infected 2,281 people and killed 48.

The coronavirus has killed 33 people so far in France, with nearly 1,800 infected.