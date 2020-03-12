Global  

Barred from the stadium over coronavirus, PSG fans rally outside during Champions match

PSG fans rally outside stadium to cheer their side on over Dortmund after their Champions League match was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.
POLICE OFFICER WALKING PAST STORY: By lighting up flares, setting off fireworks and beating on drums, fans of Paris St Germain made sure their support was seen and heard by players inside the stadium on Wednesday (March 11) despite the closed-door match due to the coronavirus.

Paris St Germain beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in an empty stadium due to coronavirus fears on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Over 3,000 fans gathered near the Parc des Princes before kickoff after being granted authorisation by the police - demonstrations being considered an exemption to the ban of gatherings of more than 1,000 as French authorities try to contain the coronavirus, which has infected 2,281 people and killed 48.

The coronavirus has killed 33 people so far in France, with nearly 1,800 infected.



PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain fans amassed outside the club’s stadium to cheer on the players...
Neymar decided to poke fun at both the occasion and the opposition during PSG’s Champions League...
Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

Reigning English soccer champions Manchester City has had its Premier League match with Arsenal called off due to fears over the coronavirus. It&apos;s been revealed that several staff and players..

