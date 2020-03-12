Trump Says It Is Not A Big Deal To Get Tested For The Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said it’s not a “big deal” that he hasn’t been tested for coronavirus.

Trump was reportedly near GOP lawmakers who self-quarantined after discovering they came into contact with an infected person.

According to Business Insider, the president said he felt good but was open to being tested.

Trump came into contact with Rep.

Matt Gaetz who tested for the virus and came back negative.

Yet Gaetz said he would continue to self-quarantine out of “an abundance of caution.”