PSG fans celebrate Champions League win despite stadium ban due to coronavirus

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Paris Saint-Germain fans celebrated on the streets after their home win against Borussia Dortmund last night (March 11) as fans were not let into the stadium due to fears of coronavirus spreading.

PSG beat Dortmund 2-0 and 3-2 on aggregate from the previous leg.

It was also reported that PSG players celebrated with fans outside of the stadium following the win.

PSG fans amass outside stadium to support team despite ban

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain fans amassed outside the club's stadium to cheer on the players...
CL: PSG under pressure against Dortmund to keep Mbappe, Neymar project on track

Nothing ever seems to go to plan in the Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain, whose bid to avoid...
PSG fans defy stadium closure to celebrate

PSG fans celebrated their Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund outside a deserted Parc des Princes, with the game played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears.

PSG players celebrate with fans after win in empty stadium

Paris St Germain players climb the stands at a Parc des Princes to celebrate with fans outside below.

