Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have revealed that they have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

Hanks shared the news on his Instagram page, shortly after the virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Following the announcement, President Donald Trump imposed a 30-day travel ban between the US and all 26 EU countries, excluding the UK.

The NBA have also cancelled their upcoming season.

