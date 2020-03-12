Soul with Jamie Foxx - Official Trailer

Global  

Check out the official trailer for Pixar's Soul starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs!

Release Date: June 19, 2020 Soul is a computer-animated adventure fantasy comedy movie produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures.

It is directed by Pete Docter, produced by Dana Murray and stars the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs.

Disney Pixar's 'Soul' Releases Trailer, Featuring Voices of Jamie Foxx & Tina Fey - Watch Now!

Disney and Pixar‘s Soul is coming soon! The upcoming movie hits theaters in the United States on...
Just Jared - Published

Soul trailer: Jamie Foxx wants to come back to life in Pixar’s latest


Indian Express - Published


MovieHatch

MovieHatch Pixar goes for a more experimental story route with Soul, tackling on the question of what happens after we die. Wh… https://t.co/tPySVc541d 1 hour ago

DIAFPictures

Diego I. Alvarez F. RT @bmoviesd: A new Pixar movie from INSIDE OUT director Pete Docter? With a vocal cast which includes Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx? And a new s… 2 hours ago

Page58Scoop

Page58 RT @Page58Scoop: “This is where new souls get their personalities before they go to earth. Is all this living really worth dying for?” Ever… 4 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY Soul Trailer: Jamie Foxx's Joe Has To Deal With 'Before Life' World and It Is Interesting! (Watch Video) #Soul… https://t.co/dtJ8TDLCRT 4 hours ago

FinaTeh

Sharafina Teh Gonna watch this for sure! Jamie Foxx as the main character, hello? One thing I hope is that they focus on the real… https://t.co/ZYLl9e5ZkA 6 hours ago

Page58Scoop

Page58 “This is where new souls get their personalities before they go to earth. Is all this living really worth dying for… https://t.co/lD0hDASVyo 7 hours ago

moviezest

MovieZest Channel SOUL 2nd Trailer | 2020 Here is the 2nd trailer of "SOUL, a Disney, Pixar Animation movie with voices of Jamie Fox… https://t.co/8kFzu0Ox6X 8 hours ago

OliviaBalafika

Olivia Balafika RT @EW: Pixar bares its 'Soul' in first look at film with Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey https://t.co/IFwjSCeAlJ 8 hours ago


'Soul' Trailer 2 [Video]'Soul' Trailer 2

Soul Trailer 2 - Just when Joe thinks his dream might be in reach, a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he's forced to think again about what it truly means to have soul.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey In 'Soul' New Trailer [Video]Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey In 'Soul' New Trailer

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Quest Love and more star in this new trailer for 'Soul'. A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:28Published

