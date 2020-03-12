Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response

Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response

Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Thursday lambasted Republican President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak, accusing him of having an "adversarial relationship with the truth" and ignoring scientific advice.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response

"Unfortunately, this virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration," Biden said in a 20-minute speech delivered from his home state of Delaware.

The former vice president's afternoon address came a little more than 16 hours after Trump made his own national address from the White House and was intended to give Americans a glimpse of how he would handle an international crisis as president.



Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic presidential hopeful Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Thursday lambasted Republican President Donald...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline


CNN Twists Knife: Trump Coronavirus Address ‘Set Stage’ For Joe Biden to ‘Look Presidential’

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar claimed President Donald Trump's controversial presidential address on the...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ColorMyWorldd

Colormyworldd RT @EyesOnQ: SIT DOWN JOE... Biden Attacks Trump on Coronavirus - But Biden-Obama Waited Til Over One Million Infected, 1,000 Deaths Before… 15 seconds ago

MadisonSedona

madison miller RT @Megavolts001: #Biden #CoronaVirus #H1N1 Biden Attacks Trump on Coronavirus Biden-Obama Waited Til Over One Million Infected, 1,000 Dea… 16 seconds ago

jane_spillane

Jane Spillane RT @catturd2: SIT DOWN JOE... Biden Attacks Trump on Coronavirus - But Biden-Obama Waited Til Over One Million Infected, 1,000 Deaths Befor… 40 seconds ago

PatriotLynda

Lynda, Patriot RT @gatewaypundit: SIT DOWN JOE... Biden Attacks Trump on Coronavirus - But Biden-Obama Waited Til Over One Million Infected, 1,000 Deaths… 1 minute ago

DonGibs22787443

DandyDon #KAG 🇺🇸 #MagaVeteran RT @LucyTrumplican: SIT DOWN JOE... Biden Attacks Trump on Coronavirus - But Biden-Obama Waited Til Over One Million Infected, 1,000 Deaths… 2 minutes ago

Megavolts001

EMPIntelligenceNet© #Biden #CoronaVirus #H1N1 Biden Attacks Trump on Coronavirus Biden-Obama Waited Til Over One Million Infected, 1,0… https://t.co/y26gNKEGcw 3 minutes ago

ConnieAustinTX

Connie McDonald RT @Mmarty1230: SIT DOWN JOE... Biden Attacks Trump on Coronavirus - But Biden-Obama Waited Til Over One Million Infected, 1,000 Deaths Bef… 4 minutes ago

JAGreene18

JAGreene RT @stelliet: SIT DOWN JOE... Biden Attacks Trump on Coronavirus - But Biden-Obama Waited Til Over One Million Infected, 1,000 Deaths Befor… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response [Video]Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Thursday lambasted Republican President Donald Trump&apos;s response to the coronavirus outbreak, accusing him of having an &quot;adversarial..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published

'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order [Video]'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order

Bleary-eyed and stressed, travelers scrambled at European airports to board flights to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.