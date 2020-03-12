Global  

March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic

March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic On Thursday, the NCAA announced tournaments for men's and women's basketball will no longer take place.

The decision is the latest move in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

This is the first year the NCAA tournament has not been played since its start in 1939.

Mark Emmert, NCAA President NCAA made their decision after the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS all suspended their seasons.

wolfking_dan_

King dan🐺🖤🖤🕳️☠️ RT @THR: NCAA has canceled the #MarchMadness tournament amid the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/S5idBwMfeu 4 minutes ago

julia_doughty

𝕁𝕦𝕝𝕚𝕒 𝔻𝕠𝕦𝕘𝕙𝕥𝕪 ⭐️✨💫 “The Magic Kingdom’s closure capped a jolting day in which March Madness was canceled; Major League Baseball, the N… https://t.co/rBza7KeUZh 8 minutes ago

Betty71746810

Betty RT @SheriffClarke: BREAKING NEWS!!!! NCAA announces it is canceling the March Madness basketball tournament. Former Pres BARACK OBAMA is th… 10 minutes ago

reconjoe8tet68

Joseph Fitzpatrick https://t.co/laIvIu4SB8 What a over reaction...See how the media along with Democrats can shut down America? I fee… https://t.co/aU9C9nRTFp 16 minutes ago

weatherjackson_

Weather_Jackson MARCH MADNESS CANCELED: NCAA cancels basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/IeTWxbNQVr https://t.co/zvIjWjli4c 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cancellations, postponements continue across sports [Video]Cancellations, postponements continue across sports

Cancellations and postponements continued across sports Thursday, including the cancellation of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments and the suspension of play in the NHL and MLB.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:51Published

March Madness Canceled Due to Coronavirus  [Video]March Madness Canceled Due to Coronavirus 

March Madness Canceled Due to Coronavirus On Thursday, the NCAA announced tournaments for men's and women's basketball will no longer take place. The decision is the latest move in response to the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

