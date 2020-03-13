Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy

Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy

Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy

President Donald Trump's top aides are scrambling to prop up industries crumbling amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But according to Politico, just don’t call it a “bailout” around any White House officials or Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Trump's coterie is racing to design a wide-ranging government rescue of major sectors of the economy.

Trump has told aides he wants to go “big” on providing the economy with fiscal stimulus measures.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Wangenstein

Wangdor Damn the Establishment, Full Steam Ahead! RT @BethLynch2020: Welp, folks. If Trump's pandemic presser today that is just a roll call of America's Healthcare profiteers doesn't conv… 1 minute ago

Call_Me_NaeNae

Nae👅 RT @JustNailahh: Trump just waived interest on all federal student loans 😭😭 this the only thing he’s done right so far 8 minutes ago

AndrewR74220153

Andrew Riley @ParkerMolloy Here's a little project for Parker or anyone who wants to take it on. Take this video and replace the… https://t.co/Jy18YiCQ04 13 minutes ago

Benito35ddDavis

daniel davis @SenRickScott You @SenRickScott enabled a dictator. Not just any dictator but one who lies every time he talks. U h… https://t.co/3c9UIRxcdK 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy [Video]Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy

President Donald Trump&apos;s top aides are scrambling to prop up industries crumbling amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.