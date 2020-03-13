Dave Caruso On Stock Market Plunge

Dave Caruso, founder of Coastal Capital Group, discusses what the stock market plunge means for the economy.



Recent related videos from verified sources Part 3: Financial Adviser Scott Aitken with Wilde Wealth Management on the stock market plunge Financial expert advises investors not to panic. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 05:56Published 3 days ago Stock Market Plunge Presents Opportunity To Buyers Despite a tumultuous few days in the stock market, some financial analysts say it can present an opportunity for some buyers, KDKA's Jon Delano reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:50Published 3 days ago