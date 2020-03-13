Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak

Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: PoliticKing - Duration: 12:17s - Published < > Embed
Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak

Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak

Former California GOP Spokeswoman Jen Kerns and Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo join Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting 2020 politics and weigh in on Joe Biden vs.

Bernie Sanders.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bisonaaron0710M

Mark Gibson Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronav... https://t.co/NqHGQfmXUS via @YouTube 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Trump Says Don't Have To Buy So Much [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Trump Says Don't Have To Buy So Much

President Trump: “You don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy, just relax.” After taking with leaders from grocery companies earlier in the day, Sunday the president urged Americans not to hoard..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:54Published
Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.