Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > IPL postponed till 15th April, Delhi bans larrge gatherings | Oneindia News

IPL postponed till 15th April, Delhi bans larrge gatherings | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:18s - Published < > Embed
IPL postponed till 15th April, Delhi bans larrge gatherings | Oneindia News

IPL postponed till 15th April, Delhi bans larrge gatherings | Oneindia News

PM appeals to SAARC leaders to chalk ot strategy to deal with Coronavirus; Odisha declares Coronavirus a state disaster; Kuldeep Sengar,others get 10 years jail in Unnao custodial death case; 76-year-old dies due to coronavirus in India; After 7 months of detention, Farooq Abdullah is a free man and more news #Sensex #Covid_19 #StockMarket #Nifty #CoronavirusPandemic

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News [Video]Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News

DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ALL SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND CINEMA HALLS IN DELHI WILL REMAIN SHUT TILL MARCH 31ST AS A MEASURE TO COUNTER THE CORONAVIRUS. JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:37Published

Coronavirus: India making efforts to evacuate its citizens | Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus: India making efforts to evacuate its citizens | Oneindia News

EAM Jaishankar says evacuation efforts from Italy and Iran underway; Harsh Vardhan gives update on labs testing for Coronavirus; China declares peak of virus outbreak is over; India suspends all..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.