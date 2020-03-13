Global  

Cruise prices

Cruise prices
Cruise prices

Here.

>> thank you for having us.

>> our pleasure.

>>> we are still learning about the virus and committed to learning more and provide updates as quickly as timely as possible.

>> dhec officials are still watching the state's coronavirus cases.

Two new possible cases.

They are now being investigated in kershaw and lancaster counties.

That brings number of total presumptive cases in the state to six along with six cases that are confirmed.-but if you stillt and have -- want to travel you have still have time and it is for you right now.

Airlines and cruise ship companies have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak making prices fall by the day.

Brooke schwieters did a little digging for the deals.

>> seen video after video.

Some of the airplanes looking like ghost towns.

You can definitely see it in the prices.

I'm using sky scanner search everywhere tool.

See one way ticket to philadelphia only cost you $33 on some days.

Want to go to cincinnati $47.

Nashville this one only going to cost you 56.

If you are heading to the big apple only $59.

Take a look at this screen over here.

Take a cruise?

Same thing.

$189 if looking to travelle in november.

We actually spoke with some traveler just yesterday getting off the carnival sunshine.

Three students, they all go to james madison university in virginia.

Their spring break actually extended a week.

They told me they heard flights are pretty cheap right now but for them it is not worth the risk.

>> don't want to travel anywhere out of the country.

For spring break and coming back early and know flights are super cheap but wouldn't take the risk.

>> before cashing in it is important to report in with airline providers to see if they don't have restrictions



Coronavirus fallout: Cruise industry takes a battering

Share prices in cruise ship industry hit but US President Trump has promised to provide assistance.
Al Jazeera - Published


