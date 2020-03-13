Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dow Movers: MMM, BA

Dow Movers: MMM, BA

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Dow Movers: MMM, BA

Dow Movers: MMM, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 8.0%.

Year to date, Boeing has lost about 48.7% of its value.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dow Movers: MMM, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 8.0%.

Year to date, Boeing has lost about 48.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 1.1%.

MMM is lower by about 25.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.2%, and Intel, trading up 7.8% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: AAPL, MMM [Video]Dow Movers: AAPL, MMM

In early trading on Friday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 12.4% of its value.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published

Dow Movers: DOW, MMM [Video]Dow Movers: DOW, MMM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 14.5% of its value.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.