Dow Movers: MMM, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 8.0%.

Year to date, Boeing has lost about 48.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 1.1%.

MMM is lower by about 25.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.2%, and Intel, trading up 7.8% on the day.