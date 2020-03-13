Global  

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled due to coronavirus concerns, IndyCar says

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled due to coronavirus concerns, IndyCar says

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled due to coronavirus concerns, IndyCar says

The Firestone Grand Prix is canceled amid coronavirus concerns, IndyCar said in a statement on Friday.

IndyCar opener under threat as St Petersburg bans fans

General admission for Sunday's IndyCar season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been banned...
Autosport - Published


TBTimes_Sports

Sports by Tampa Bay Times On a picture-perfect 82-degree day, the grounds of one of the biggest annual events in the city were nearly empty.… https://t.co/fxHPCFJI8Y 47 minutes ago

BlakeeBass

Blake Bass RT @wusf: .@IndyCar has canceled all events through April, including the @GPSTPETE, scheduled to start today, over #coronavirus concerns. h… 1 hour ago

poeticformulae

Poetic Formulae RT @MBakerTBTimes: Drink coolers with no drinks to cool. Burger stands with no grills. Public address announcers addressing a public that d… 1 hour ago

MBakerTBTimes

Matt Baker Drink coolers with no drinks to cool. Burger stands with no grills. Public address announcers addressing a public t… https://t.co/YEWhk5HSmo 1 hour ago

jhartley61

Jack Hartley Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is officially canceled because of COVID-19 https://t.co/uGIiclLC9w 2 hours ago

ClwtrBkAtty

Carol A Lawson, Esq. RT @TB_Times: Photos: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled due to coronavirus https://t.co/6wdF8cfWdZ 2 hours ago

DirkShadd

Dirk Shadd RT @TBTimes_Photo: #Breaking: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled because of coronavirus pandemic Photos @DirkShadd https://t.co/NsKyayLQ… 2 hours ago

OzKittyboi

(Gasoline) Alley Cat Well, Just drove 4 hours to St. Petersburg, only to find out that the Grand Prix has been officially canceled. At… https://t.co/s7EQtWvxrC 3 hours ago


'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation [Video]'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation

Fans say the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix - due to coronavirus concerns - was handled poorly.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:56Published

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Thursday morning that general admission to the Firestone Grand Prix is suspended amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

