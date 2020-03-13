First confirmed coronavirus case in Hamilton County

12 now at 6.

Hamilton county has its first coronavirus case.

And a chattanooga church says one of their leaders has the virus.

News 12's dorothy sherman joins live at st.

Paul's episcopal church.

Saint paul's episcopal church in chattanooga says one of their own has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

They identified him as father brad whitaker.

Hamilton county earlier today announced its first confirmed case of covid-19.

Mayor jim coppinger held a press conference.

He and officals say it was only a matter of time before the coronavirus made it's way to hamilton county.

The patient was tested earlier this week and the positive result came this morning.

Most importantly is we want the public to be aware and be as educated as possible about any of the precautions to ensure your own personal safety.

There is a lot of unknown.

I mean we're in unchartered territory obviously.

The people that need critical care, people that have severe illnesses need to continue to show up for their treatments.

The person that tested positive in hamilton county is now isolated in their home.

