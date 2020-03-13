Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First confirmed coronavirus case in Hamilton County

First confirmed coronavirus case in Hamilton County

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
First confirmed coronavirus case in Hamilton County
First confirmed coronavirus case in Hamilton County
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

First confirmed coronavirus case in Hamilton County

12 now at 6.

Hamilton county has its first coronavirus case.

And a chattanooga church says one of their leaders has the virus.

News 12's dorothy sherman joins live at st.

Paul's episcopal church.

Saint paul's episcopal church in chattanooga says one of their own has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Church in chattanooga says one of their own has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

They identified him as father brad whitaker.

Hamilton county earlier today announced its first confirmed case of covid-19.

Mayor jim coppinger held a press conference.

He and officals say it was only a matter of time before the coronavirus made it's way to hamilton county.

The patient was tested earlier this week and the positive result came this morning.

Most importantly is we want the public to be aware and be as educated as possible about any of the precautions to ensure your own personal safety.

There is a lot of unknown.

I mean we're in unchartered territory obviously.

The people that need critical care, people that have severe illnesses need to continue to show up for their treatments.

The person that tested positive in hamilton county is now isolated in their home.

Live in chattanooga, dorothy sherman, news 12 now.

Hamilton county




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZacharyIKessel

Zach Kessel RT @thedailynu: BREAKING: An employee in the Kellogg School of Management’s Global Hub on the Evanston campus has tested positive for the c… 1 second ago

EastIDNews

East Idaho News The first case of confirmed novel coronavirus in Idaho involves a woman in Ada County. https://t.co/hUtGhtAZn7 3 seconds ago

blogm633

Tomas Portillo RT @NorbertElekes: JUST IN: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Guatemala. The patient arrived from Italy. 8 seconds ago

chrpnbrd

Kym Fernandez 💙🐕🐈💙 RT @SomeBitchIKnow: I called it. China's first case traced back to November 17th. https://t.co/71KG5nSBXA 23 seconds ago

BoiseStated

Blue RT @ScottLoganKBOI: Idaho announces first confirmed case of coronavirus. Woman in her 50s, lives in Ada County, exposed during visit to New… 29 seconds ago

BetsyZRussell

Betsy Z. Russell Eye on Boise: Patient is an Ada County woman in her 50s who returned from a NYC conference where she was exposed; s… https://t.co/aHIbstoLuK 37 seconds ago

Journaltimes

The Journal Times Racine County responds to its first confirmed case of coronavirus, 19 now in state https://t.co/ewanrFNFCF https://t.co/bFG3h4K5n6 59 seconds ago

TheNewsPublishr

The News Publisher First Idaho case of coronavirus confirmed https://t.co/Gyb60PGdCO https://t.co/pef7vGOYie 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Camden County Confirms Second Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case [Video]Camden County Confirms Second Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case

Stephanie Stahl reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:04Published

First Presumptive Case Of Coronavirus Announced In Western Pennsylvania [Video]First Presumptive Case Of Coronavirus Announced In Western Pennsylvania

A presumptive positive case of coronavirus was reported in Washington County; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.