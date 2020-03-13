Global  

Vin Diesel Reveals He's Recording an Album | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Vin Diesel stopped by 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' on Thursday (March 12) to promote his new movie 'Bloodshot' and dropped the bombshell that he's recording an album of original music.

