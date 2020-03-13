Vin Diesel Reveals He's Recording an Album | Billboard News

Vin Diesel stopped by 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' on Thursday (March 12) to promote his new movie 'Bloodshot' and dropped the bombshell that he's recording an album of original music.



Recent related videos from verified sources Jhene Aiko's 'Chilombo': All the Secrets Behind the Album | Billboard News Jhene Aiko sat down with Billboard News to talk about her new album 'Chilombo,' and the process of making the project in Hawaii. She also gushed over her collaborations with Nas, John Legend and H.E.R. Credit: Billboard Duration: 03:22Published 1 week ago Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News With the release of a new single and its video, album news and the biggest reveal of them all: Katy Perry is pregnant. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:07Published 1 week ago