Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Impeachment Attorney Who Couldn't Get Coronavirus Test Now Tests Positive

Impeachment Attorney Who Couldn't Get Coronavirus Test Now Tests Positive

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Impeachment Attorney Who Couldn't Get Coronavirus Test Now Tests Positive

Impeachment Attorney Who Couldn't Get Coronavirus Test Now Tests Positive

Daniel Goldman was the lead counsel on the House Intelligence Committee.

He spearheaded the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

He was also the chief litigator on the Democratic side.

According to Business Insider, Goldman has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was previously unsuccessful in getting tested for the coronavirus after experiencing "a fever and a headache." Goldman in recent days has publicly objected to the 'shameful' lack of access to coronavirus testing in New York.

Let's be very clear: unless you have pneumonia and traveled to one of 5 high-risk countries recently, you can NOT get a [coronavirus] test in New York City.

Daniel Goldman

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Impeachment Attorney Who Couldn't Get Coronavirus Test Now Tests Positive [Video]

Impeachment Attorney Who Couldn't Get Coronavirus Test Now Tests Positive

Daniel Goldman was the lead counsel on the House Intelligence Committee.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.