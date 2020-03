Buffalo Public Schools to provide meals during month-long closing

CLOSED UNTIL ATLEAST APRIL 20TH.THAT BRINGS MAJORCHALLENGES FOR THEDISTRICT AND ITSTENS OF THOUSANDOF STUDENTS.SUPERINTENDENTKRINER CASH..

SAYSHE'S READY TO TAKEON THIS CHALLENGE.WE'RE NOT PLEASEDWITH WHAT WE HAVETO DO.

BUT I DON'TWANT TO WEIGHTUNTIL WE HAVE A CASE,THAT'S BEENCONFIRMED INSIDEOUR SCHOOLS IN ASCHOOL SITE OR ANON-SCHOOL SITE ANDTHEN WE ACT.THE DISTRICTPROVIDES 45,000MEALS TWICE A DAY.FIVE TIMES A WEEK...FOR FIVE WEEKS...THAT'S OVER 2MILLION MEALS.AND THAT INCLUDES AMORNING MEAL AND ALUNCH MEAL.

AND WEARE LOOKING TO USEOUR COMMUNITYSCHOOLS AS THEDISTRIBUTIONCENTERS.

THE PRIMECENTERS FOR THAT, AKIND OF GRAB AND GOBY A REPRESENTATIVEOF THE FAMILY.WE HAVE THEINFORMATION ON OURWEBSITE WKBW.COMON WHEN AND WHEREFOOD CAN BE PICKEDUP.AS FOR SCHOOLWORK.

IT WILLCONTINUE.THAT IS THE MAINREASON TEACHERSWILL REPORT TOSCHOOL ON MONDAYAND TUESDAY.THE SUPERINTENDENTSAID..

STUDENTSSHOULD NOT EXPECTSIMPLE WORKSHEETSEACH DAY.WE WANT TO MAKESURE THIS ISRIGOROUS MATERIAL.THIS ISCOMPREHENSIVEMATERIAL.

WELLALIGNED TO THE STATESTANDARDS.IF A FAMILY MEMBERCANNOT MAKE IT TO ACOMMUNITY PICK UP..THE SUPERINTENDENTSAYS THEY'LL DOTHEIR BEST TO GET TOTHE FAMILIES.WITH FAMILIES THATCAN'T GET TO THEDISTRIBUTION SITE,WE'RE GOING TO DOTHE ROUTE, JUST LIKETHE NORMAL BUSROUTE OCCURS, YOUBE NEAR A BUS STOP.AND WE'LL BE READYFOR YOU.BUFFALO PUBLICSCHOOLS WILL NOTHAVE MEALS READYFOR TOMORROWTHE HOPE IS MEALSWILL BE READY FORTUESDAY.BY WEDNESDAY FORSURE.LIVE