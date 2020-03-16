Global  

Daniel Radcliffe: My family have given me 'perspective'

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Daniel Radcliffe: My family have given me 'perspective'

Daniel Radcliffe: My family have given me 'perspective'

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that his family have helped him to keep a sense of "perspective".

