U.S. and European cities shut down due to virus

Emergency vehicles now patrol the empty streets of Spain making sure people stick to the country's sudden lockdown over the coronavirus.

Spain is the second-worst affected country in Europe after Italy, with over 7,000 cases as of Sunday (March 15).

The government's official death toll jumped by over 150 overnight and now stands at almost 300 people.

Spaniards have been housebound by law since Saturday (March 14).

Schools are closed and businesses must close their doors.

The country is just one of many around the globe going through lockdowns and tightening limits on travel.

Similar measures have been announced in France, although many were still seen ignoring instructions to stay home.

And Italy, in its second week of empty streets, reported more than 300 deaths on Sunday, its biggest one-day rise so far Religious leaders across Europe, including the Pope, have turned to the Internet in lieu of holding services.

Crowds have been banned at the Vatican's Easter mass.

On Monday (March 16) the European Union is expected to agree on a coordinated economic response to the pandemic.

The European Commission forecasts that the virus' effects could push the EU into recession..

The focus of the virus outbreak has largely shifted away from only Asia.

China's daily reports of new cases have slowed to double digits or lower but it now appears to be worried about infections being brought in - from the outside.

The capital Beijing will now quarantine all international arrivals in centralized facilities.

Australia and New Zealand will also require quarantine for anyone arriving from overseas.

On Monday the United States' travel ban on Europe was expanded to include the UK and Ireland.

And the two largest cities in the U.S., New York and Los Angeles have ordered restaurants, bars and theaters to close.

Those in LA looking for a fitness escape are out of luck.

Mayor Eric Garcetti also ordered all gyms to shut their doors.