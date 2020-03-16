Global  

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

