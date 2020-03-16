Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Lorraine D. Tanner RT @basementvegan : @smc429 @MysterySolvent Where's Ivanka? She was exposed along with Bill Barr, by an Australian official this week. 6 hours ago

Member of the Resistance An Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump & KellyAnne Conway Now Has Coronavirus https://t.co/pwMJKo6u5x #SmartNews 4 hours ago