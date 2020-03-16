Global  

Mnuchin: Post-Pandemic 'Pent-Up Demand' Will Save Economy

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is trying to look on the bright side of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mnuchin said Sunday the US economy will slow down in the near term but avoid falling into a recession.

He added that the government's primary focus is on the economic tools being used to get companies through the initial downturn.

According to Markets Insider, Mnuchin also sees stock prices recovering later in the year.

There will be a huge amount of pent-up demand when this is done.

