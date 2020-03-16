Canada Is Closing Its Border To Most Nonresidents 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:58s - Published Canada Is Closing Its Border To Most Nonresidents Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said citizens, their immediate families and permanent residents will be allowed to enter the country. 0

