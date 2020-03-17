Global  

McConnell urges Senate to pass coronavirus aid plan

McConnell urges Senate to pass coronavirus aid plan

McConnell urges Senate to pass coronavirus aid plan

U.S Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that many Republicans see 'shortcomings' in the House-passed coronavirus aid plan, but he urged his Republican colleagues to 'gag and vote for it anyways'.

McConnell urges Senate to pass coronavirus aid plan

"A number of my members think there are considerable shortcomings to the House bill.

My counsel to them is to gag and vote for it anyways even if they think it has some shortcomings and to address those shortcomings in the bill that we are in the process of crafting," McConnell said.

He added that the senators would 'be here as long as it takes' until another coronavirus aid bill has passed.



